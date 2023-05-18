206 people suspected to have died of toxic drugs in April, B.C. coroner reports

Preliminary data from the B.C. Coroners Service shows unregulated toxic drugs were suspected of causing 206 deaths in the province in April.

The new numbers represent a 17 per cent increase over the death toll in April 2022, when there were 176 deaths, and a four per cent increase over March.

The report says fentanyl was present in about eight of every 10 deaths, almost always in combination with other substances.

"Illicit fentanyl continues to be the main and most lethal driver of B.C.'s drug-toxicity public-health emergency, having been detected in 86 per cent of deaths in 2022 and 79 per cent of deaths in 2023," said Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe in a release.

