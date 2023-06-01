Last summer was one of the worst for mosquitoes in Langley. This year, the township wants to fight back

Last summer is one residents of Fort Langley won't soon forget.

Hoards of mosquitos descended on the area, with some residents deciding the best way to avoid bites was to stay indoors.

It's something one councillor is hoping to avoid this year.

Township of Langley Coun. Margaret Kunst is proposing a more aggressive approach to dealing with the mosquito population. (Maggie Macpherson/CBC News)

Langley Township Coun. Margaret Kunst is asking council to consider a more aggressive approach to mosquito removal following a recent town hall to address the issue.

That would include staff launching a supplementary spraying program in addition to the mosquito control tactics deployed by a contractor.

"The intent of this motion was really to address the concerns of the residents, especially in Fort Langley. Last year, they experienced a mosquito infestation. You couldn't go outside or even have a cup of coffee," she said.

"People would be swimming or having a barbecue, and they would just be covered with mosquito bites. You talk to any resident here in Fort Langley, and they will remember the summer of 2022 for the mosquitoes."

Mosquito larvae targeted by ground and air teams

Morrow BioScience is Metro Vancouver's nuisance mosquito control provider.

Dirk Lewis, the owner of BioScience, says its team sweeps several municipalities with non-toxic pesticides both on the ground and in the air.

"We have field crews that are monitoring for mosquitoes in areas we know where the floodwater or seepage water is going to go. We have crews that start early in May, some as early as later April, to monitor the water as it comes in," he said. "Then we treat the mosquitoes on a small scale by ground until the water gets to the point where we need the helicopters."

Lewis says the most effective approach for his team is to tackle mosquitoes before they hatch.

"The main goal of the monitoring on the ground is really to time that helicopter treatment. That's the biggest punch we have, so the key is to get that right. In short form, it's just a big old cedar bucket applying granule larvicide to the waterways."

He says Fort Langley has a more pronounced mosquito problem due to standing water and the floodwaters that impact the area.

"Last year, one of the issues that we had is that we had a lot of water that came out late into a really warm system, So lots of larvae produced because of floodwater."

Kunst says additional spraying by teams on the ground would help keep the mosquito population under control, and by taking these measures, they can ensure residents and tourists are able to support local businesses.

"There were weeks where if you're outside or going for a walk, you could have 30 mosquito bites by the time you got back," she said. "People just didn't go outside. That's a real hit for businesses here."

Residents, visitors prepare for mosquitos

Robin Anderson is a resident of the Township of Langley who says he prepares for mosquitoes each year by using natural repellents. (Maggie Macpherson, CBC News)

Residents have relied on insect repellents in the past or opted for natural repellant. Others have decided they will avoid the Fort Langley area in the summer months to dodge mosquitoes and their bites.

"We were here one afternoon, and it took a week to get over the bites, it was awful. So no, I won't come here, and I probably won't come here in a month because I know what it's like," visitor Corrine Hunt said.

Resident Robin Andersen says he deals with mosquitoes every year.

"That's nature. We can all protect ourselves by using things like peppermint," he said. "You can put some on your hand and rub it on sensitive areas."

Council will discuss the motion later this month.