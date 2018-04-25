Tourist drowns after falling into Robson River

RCMP say a tourist visiting Mt. Robson Provincial Park had died after slipping and falling into the Robson River.

The man, 53, fell into the fast-moving river along the lower section of the Berg Lake Trail. He had been walking along the route with two companions, but they could not reach him.

Despite the efforts of multiple first responders — including Valemount RCMP, Robson Valley Search and Rescue, BC Parks, Parks Canada, and B.C. Ambulance — the man drowned.

He was located 800 metres downstream from where he fell in. His body was recovered by a swift water rescue team led by Parks Canada.

The man was a tourist from China. The RCMP say neither it nor the B.C. Coroners Service will be releasing further details about the identity of the man.

Police say the area is the same place where a German tourist fell and drowned in June.

Valemount RCMP Cpl. Jacob Joslin says people should be extra vigilant when hiking near water.

"The water moves extremely fast in this area of the river and tragedy, such as this, can happen in seconds," Joslin said in a statement.

Berg Lake Trail is about 40 kilometres north of Valemount, B.C.