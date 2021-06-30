Vancouver man gets 18-month sentence in 86-year-old's death outside Costco

A Vancouver man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with an 86-year-old's death following an altercation outside the downtown Vancouver Costco in 2017.

Thomas Stephen Toth, who is in his early 60s, was charged with manslaughter.

Toth was accused of pushing Orlando Ocampo to the ground outside the Costco on Expo Boulevard just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 20, 2017.

Police said Ocampo was rushed to hospital but died from head injuries on Jan. 11, 2018.

The older man sustained a head injury during the fight, and never recovered from his injuries, said a police release issued at the time.

Toth's sentence will be followed by two years probation and 10 year firearms prohibition.