Everything you need to know to watch the Raptors game in B.C. tonight

It's a big night for Raptors fans and there's still room on the bandwagon for a potentially historic night of basketball in Canada.

The Toronto team heads into Game 5 of the NBA Finals at home tonight against the Golden State Warriors at 6 p.m. PT. The Raptors lead the series 3-1 so could wrap the playoffs with a win.

For Vancouver fans hoping for a West Coast Jurassic Park viewing party, sorry, it's not happening — the city vetoed that idea last month.

But there are many places in the Metro Vancouver and beyond where fans can watch the Raptors potentially become the first team outside the U.S. to win a National Basketball Association Final.

Cineplex Odeon movie theatres

Five theatres in B.C. are showing Raptors games:

• Cineplex Odeon Park & Tilford Cinemas (North Vancouver).

• Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas (Vancouver).

• Cineplex Cinemas Langley.

• SilverCity Riverport (Richmond).

• SilverCity Victoria.

Tickets are free, available in-person at the box office and limited to two per person, per game.

A pub

For perhaps a slightly rowdier atmosphere, most sports bars and pubs across the city will be showing the game.

At Red Card Sports Bar in downtown Vancouver, manager Jesse Michek suggests showing up well in advance.

For the previous few games, fans have arrived two to three hours beforehand, he said.

They've even had to turn some people away before the game started to prevent becoming overcapacity.

"Just get here as early as you possibly can," he said.

Prince Rupert viewing party

The city in northwest B.C. is billing its viewing party as the westernmost viewing party in Canada.

The arena will be open to around 600 fans and entry is free.

In Prince Rupert, basketball is big: the city is home to the All Native basketball tournament, which attracts thousands of visitors from across the province and is an important cultural event among Indigenous communities in the region.

Abbotsford viewing party

Fans in the Fraser Valley and Lower mainland can check out an official viewing party at the Abbotsford Centre.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and entry is free.

Tickets for the all-ages event will be available online.

The Abbotsford Centre is the home of the Fraser Valley Bandits, part of the Canadian Basketball League.

Spokesperson Andrew Savory said seeing the Raptors in the finals puts a spotlight on the growing popularity of basketball in Canada.

"It's just a level of excitement that's 24 years in the making," he said.

Your couch

What's more satisfying than watching the game on the small screen with friends and your favourite snacks?

Host your own viewing party and then tune into CBC News Vancouver at 11 p.m. and online for highlights.