Toronto man identified as victim in Richmond, B.C. homicide believed to be gang-related

Homicide investigators have identified the victim in a homicide believed to be linked to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Police said Wednesday that 21-year-old Shemar Jack of Toronto died after a shooting Sunday in the 8000-block of Sunnymede Crescent in Richmond. Another man who was also shot remains in critical condition.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into whether a burned vehicle found in the 17000-block of 92 Avenue in Surrey at 7:30 a.m. Monday is connected to the homicide.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and connected to the ongoing gang conflict. It said it is working with partners to determine Jack's connection to the area.

IHIT is hoping to speak to anyone who was in the area of the shooting in Richmond between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday or where the burned vehicle was found in Surrey between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact IHIT.