Rare tornado watch briefly issued for Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound

Environment Canada briefly issued a rare tornado watch for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound on Saturday evening.

"A waterspout was spotted west of Vancouver International Airport and is moving north towards West Vancouver and the mouth of Howe Sound including Bowen Island," Environment and Climate Change Canada said in the warning.

Several people recorded videos of the waterspout, a tornado that forms above water, and posted them to social media.

God damn this huge tornado🌪 On YVR airport…

The initial bulletin said "current indications are that it is weakening but the atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of waterspouts or weak funnel clouds over the next few hours."

The tornado watch has now ended for Metro Vancouver.

Looks like a LARGE waterspout outside Vancouver airport

According to Environment Canada, in the event of a tornado people should go indoors immediately, to a room on the lowest floor away from walls and windows.