Vancouver police identify woman killed inside Gastown apartment

Vancouver police have identified a woman who was found dead inside her apartment in the city's Gastown neighbourhood on Sunday.

Tonya Hyer, 45, was found badly injured inside her suite at the Atira Women's Resource Society on Water Street. Paramedics phoned 911 around 1:30 a.m. PT after trying to resuscitate her.

Police identified Hyer in a statement Friday. Her death is considered a homicide.

Atira, a non-profit society, confirmed Hyer was a tenant and had been in her unit at the time. It did not have further comment.

Police said no arrests have been made in Hyer's death. The statement said investigators believe there are people in the community who knew her and might have information about her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, can help." Const. Tania Visintin said.

Hyer's death was the city's third homicide of 2020.