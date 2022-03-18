B.C. author worries housing price surge may dim West Kootenay as an arts hub

West Kootenay writer Tom Wayman has joined the ranks of Nobel Prize laureate Alice Munro, environmental activist David Suzuki and novelist Joy Kogawa in winning the annual George Woodcock Lifetime Achievement Award last week.

The major literary award is named after the late writer, poet, critic and University of British Columbia instructor George Woodcock. The $5,000 prize is jointly presented by the City of Vancouver and the Vancouver Public Library.

Wayman, 76, has lived in Appledale, B.C., since 1989. Over the past five decades, he has published four books of fiction, four books of non-fiction, and 23 poetry collections, including the most recent Watching a Man Break a Dog's Back: Poems for a Dark Time published in 2020.

He was named a Vancouver Literary Landmark by the Vancouver Public Library in 2015, and a plaque was established on the city's Commercial Drive to honour his works.

Wayman spoke to guest host Brady Strachan on CBC's Radio West about why he chose to make the Slocan Valley home, the future of the Kootenays as B.C.'s creative writing hub, and Watching a Man Break a Dog's Back.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

You've said that the Slocan Valley and the West Kootenay are ideal places for writers. Why is that?

It's beautiful in all four seasons — almost every day, you get a hit of beauty, and so it's inspiring that way. In the West Kootenay, there's just a long history of different kinds of people moving in. It's very rich in characters, and the West Kootenay is especially known for very strong-minded characters. These characters are the model you might like to create in your writing.

I grew up in Vancouver and have lived there a lot of my life, but when I lived there, I didn't know as many different kinds of people — I tended to just hang out with people like me. Whereas living in Slocan Valley, you end up knowing people of all kinds of different socioeconomic levels, which is good for writers.

Tom Wayman, named by the Vancouver Public Library as a Vancouver Literary Landmark, is featured in a plaque located in the city's Commercial Drive. (tomwayman.com)

As more people from bigger cities migrate to rural areas, how do you think that affects you and your work?

What's happening now is that a large influx of urban refugees are able to sell a property on the coast, get a bag of gold and come up to the Kootenays buying something, but that in turn has been dramatically pushing up the cost of housing.

I know the Nelson city council is concerned, because Nelson has a reputation as an arts centre. If young people and artists, who don't make a lot of money, can't afford to live in a place, then it ceases to be an arts community.

Even in the Slocan Valley, properties are suddenly being priced out of reach of people without a lot of money, so people are quite concerned.

A heritage building on Baker Street in downtown Nelson, B.C. Wayman says he's concerned rising housing prices may drive away young people and compromise the town's status as an arts hub. (Winston Szeto/CBC)

Your latest book of poems has a rather unique title. Can you tell us a little bit about that collection?

I got the title from a poet from Santa Cruz, Calif., who said in Calgary, I watched a man break a dog's back. I have spent some time in Calgary working, and known the influence of people with money from Calgary who come to our area. The book really deals with what happens when you have a value system that is entirely based on money. That value system, where money is the only possible way that you can tell whether something has a worth, leads to a dark time. That's what a lot of the poems in that book explore.

How ironic it was that that book came out just before everybody went into a dark time. We hope that we're coming out of it now.