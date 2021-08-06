Screams of elation erupted in households across the country as the Canadian women's soccer team secured a gold medal against Sweden on Friday morning — and in one B.C. home, those shouts of joy were followed by a quick video call from the very stadium where history was made.

"Dad, I got to go ... I got a gold-medal presentation," was how Vancouver's Julia Grosso ended the call after checking in with her dad Carlos Grosso from Tokyo.

After back-to-back bronze medals at the last two Olympic Games, Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks in a thrilling finish to win soccer gold for the first time.

After Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé denied Jonna Andersson's attempt, Grosso scored the winner to end it.

"We're so ecstatic," proud papa Carlos told CBC's The Early Edition just minutes after the victory.

He said watching the game was undeniably nerve-wracking, but his daughter had always kept a positive outlook about how these Games would go down.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

"Nothing less than gold," is how he described his daughter's mental game plan.

And that's exactly what Grosso and her teammates achieved.

Canadian soccer players jump off the podium after their win against Sweden in the women's soccer gold medal game at the Tokyo Olympics in Yokohama, Japan on Friday, August 6, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

After falling behind 1-0 and being outplayed for much of the first half, the Canadians mounted a comeback.

Coming out of half time, the red and white looked much more composed and confident, taking the play to the Swedes.

The teams ended regulation time 1-1 after Jessie Fleming's equalizing penalty, and remained tied after two periods of extra time. At the end of a nerve-shredding penalty shootout, Grosso's decisive kick took the team to the top of the podium.

WATCH | Canadian women capture soccer gold:

Canadian women win gold after roller-coaster penalty shootout Sports 14:07 Julia Grosso scored the winner, while keeper Stephanie Labbé stood tall in Canada's wild 3-2 win over Sweden on penalty kicks. 14:07

Carlos said soon after the win, his mother called him weeping with joy.

"You could hear her on the phone, but she's just crying. She couldn't even speak," he said.

The gold, silver and bronze were won by Canada, Sweden and the United States, respectively.

Gayle Statton, president of B.C. Soccer, is thrilled with those standings.

"Beating the Americans — nothing better than that," she said, also speaking on CBC's Early Edition shortly after the match.

Grosso is set to return to the University of Texas for her final year of studies but has her eyes set on turning pro. (submitted by Canada Soccer)

Statton hopes the thrilling win will inspire more British Columbians to get into the game.

"We just want people out there. We want grassroots soccer. We want competitive soccer. We want every level," she said, adding its helpful to have young people believe now that they, too, can be Olympians.

And what is next for Carlos Grosso's once little girl, now grown into a gold-medal winning member of the women's national team?

Maybe a break and a big party if she can make it back to B.C. between Tokyo and training. The 20-year-old midfielder will soon be entering her final year at the University of Texas.

And after that?

"Then she'll turn pro," says her proud dad.