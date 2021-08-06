'We're so ecstatic': Family of B.C. soccer star Julia Grosso reacts to her gold medal-winning penalty kick
Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalties in a thrilling finish to take the Olympic title in Tokyo
Screams of elation erupted in households across the country as the Canadian women's soccer team secured a gold medal against Sweden on Friday morning — and in one B.C. home, those shouts of joy were followed by a quick video call from the very stadium where history was made.
"Dad, I got to go ... I got a gold-medal presentation," was how Vancouver's Julia Grosso ended the call after checking in with her dad Carlos Grosso from Tokyo.
After back-to-back bronze medals at the last two Olympic Games, Canada defeated Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks in a thrilling finish to win soccer gold for the first time.
After Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé denied Jonna Andersson's attempt, Grosso scored the winner to end it.
"We're so ecstatic," proud papa Carlos told CBC's The Early Edition just minutes after the victory.
He said watching the game was undeniably nerve-wracking, but his daughter had always kept a positive outlook about how these Games would go down.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
"Nothing less than gold," is how he described his daughter's mental game plan.
And that's exactly what Grosso and her teammates achieved.
After falling behind 1-0 and being outplayed for much of the first half, the Canadians mounted a comeback.
Coming out of half time, the red and white looked much more composed and confident, taking the play to the Swedes.
The teams ended regulation time 1-1 after Jessie Fleming's equalizing penalty, and remained tied after two periods of extra time. At the end of a nerve-shredding penalty shootout, Grosso's decisive kick took the team to the top of the podium.
WATCH | Canadian women capture soccer gold:
Carlos said soon after the win, his mother called him weeping with joy.
"You could hear her on the phone, but she's just crying. She couldn't even speak," he said.
The gold, silver and bronze were won by Canada, Sweden and the United States, respectively.
Gayle Statton, president of B.C. Soccer, is thrilled with those standings.
"Beating the Americans — nothing better than that," she said, also speaking on CBC's Early Edition shortly after the match.
Statton hopes the thrilling win will inspire more British Columbians to get into the game.
"We just want people out there. We want grassroots soccer. We want competitive soccer. We want every level," she said, adding its helpful to have young people believe now that they, too, can be Olympians.
And what is next for Carlos Grosso's once little girl, now grown into a gold-medal winning member of the women's national team?
Maybe a break and a big party if she can make it back to B.C. between Tokyo and training. The 20-year-old midfielder will soon be entering her final year at the University of Texas.
And after that?
"Then she'll turn pro," says her proud dad.
With files from Devin Heroux and The Early Edition
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?