Tofino, Ucluelet and surrounding communities have been cut off from the rest of Vancouver Island because of what DriveBC is calling a "major road failure."

Highway 4 is likely to be completely closed for most of the day after a scheduled rock blast at the site of a major highway upgrade project somehow went wrong, according to Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne.

"The rock that came down on the road compromised an existing retaining wall along the edge of the highway. Then a section of the road failed, so they've lost the travel lane," said Osborne.

"There are engineers and crews on site and they are determining what the next steps will be."

According to DriveBC, the closure is 14 kilometres east of the southern boundary of Pacific Rim National Park, where the highway runs beside Kennedy Lake.

Osborne says it's important to note that air evacuation is an option for residents in the case of a major emergency.

"There are protocols in place between the ambulance service, the ministry and the contractor doing the work, so, in the event of life-threatening emergency, there are ways to get people out of here," she said.

Information stations have been set up at Sproat Lake to the east and at the junction of Highway 4 and the Tofino-Ucluelet Highway to let travellers know about the closure.

"So, people will know they have to wait in Port Alberni or wait on the west coast before they can go through," said Osborne. "If you're trying to reach an airport after visiting Tofino or Ucluelet, or if you're trying to get home or wanting to go out for a doctor's appointment, it's a big inconvenience."

According to Osborne, the Highway 4 upgrade project is one of the largest ever undertaken in the province in terms of how much rock is being moved. Crews are widening the road to make it safer.