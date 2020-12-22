RCMP investigating sudden death of toddler on Vancouver Island

RCMP are investigating after a toddler died suddenly on Vancouver Island, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The two-year-old child was injured in the Ty Histanis community in Tofino, B.C. on Dec. 13. The toddler died on Wednesday.

The RCMP did not provide further information on the circumstances of the child's death, but said "other children from the residence have been temporarily placed in other residences while this investigation is taking place."

"This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, friends, first responders and medical personnel," said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the RCMP's major crimes section. "This investigation is in its preliminary stages, and is expected to be a long, thorough and involved process."

Ty-Histanis is one of three primary communities within the territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation. Fewer than 400 people live in Ty-Histanis and the adjacent community, Esoswista.

CBC News has reached out to the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation for more information.

The B.C. Coroner's Service is also investigating.