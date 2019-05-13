Tofino issues boil water advisory after chlorination failure
The problem has been fixed, but the district-wide alert will remain in place for at least 48 hours
A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for the District of Tofino after the chlorination system failed Sunday night.
In an alert, the district says the system is now operating normally but requires at least 48 hours to ensure water is safe for consumption.
Bob MacPherson, Tofino's CAO, said the problem was detected Monday morning and is related to an ongoing upgrade that has the town switching to liquid chlorine for its water purification.
"Overnight, the system — for reasons we have yet to discover — stopped putting chlorine in our water," he said. "We really regret that this has happened."
Residents are advised to boil water for all domestic purposes including drinking, cooking and teeth brushing.
Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes before it is considered safe.
The district says updates will be provided as information becomes available at www.tofino.ca, on the District of Tofino Facebook and Twitter feeds or through the front office at 250-725-3229.
PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR TOFINO - May 13, 2019.<br>Due to a failure in the chlorination system Tofino residents are asked to boil all water for domestic purposes (drinking, cooking, etc.) until further notice.<br>For more info visit: <a href="https://t.co/YpFDPLcV8J">https://t.co/YpFDPLcV8J</a> <a href="https://t.co/78LRKqXLd6">pic.twitter.com/78LRKqXLd6</a>—@TofinoCA
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.