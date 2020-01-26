Tofino highway cutoff a 'real eye-opener' for potential emergencies, says mayor

The mayor of Tofino, B.C., says a recent rock slide that cut off highway access to the Vancouver Island tourist town has been a lesson in disguise.

"It's been a real eye-opener in retrospect to what we could expect to when we have a highway closure for any reason," said Josie Osborne.

Like many parts of the West Coast, people in Tofino are on alert for the "Big One" — the magnitude 9.0 earthquake that is expected to hit the B.C. coast someday.

Road access to Tofino and nearby Ucluelet has been limited since early Thursday when a rock blast, undertaken as part of a road improvement project, resulted in a slide that caused major damage to Highway 4.

Travellers were advised to reschedule their holiday plans, and locals have reported dwindling supplies of fresh produce.

"There's hardly a green vegetable to be found, I'm told," Osborne said. "Those who have a garden are harvesting lots of kale right now."

Cars and light trucks were able to get through Saturday morning in single lane alternating traffic, but larger trucks weren't permitted.

DriveBC says Highway 4 will be closed until Sunday. Crews are installing a temporary bridge, which they expect will reopen the road to all vehicles by Sunday afternoon.

Latest Info - <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BCHwy4?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BCHwy4</a> is closed at Kennedy Hill until Sunday afternoon (tomorrow) January 26. After bridge deployment, road will reopen to all vehicles (including commercial). Check DriveBC for the latest information. <a href="https://t.co/sViLZkvaIH">https://t.co/sViLZkvaIH</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tofino?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tofino</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/uclulet?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#uclulet</a> <a href="https://t.co/SlgxAvhypj">pic.twitter.com/SlgxAvhypj</a> —@DriveBC

Osborne says it was lucky that access to the town was the only thing cut off. Power is still running, and the town is still intact — which wouldn't be the case if there had been an earthquake or tsunami.

"We're literally just living without access and getting to understand what that really means in terms of groceries and supplies and fuel," she said.

"It's a good trial run. This is the kind of exercise you can't ever really plan for."

Osborne said the highway closure came at a good time, when tourism is relatively low. The town of about 2,000 people is currently at about 25 per cent of its full capacity, she said, noting Tofino swells to about 8,000 people at the height of tourist season.