Indigenous man shot dead by Tofino RCMP

A young Indigenous man was shot dead by Tofino RCMP in a residence on Saturday night, Indigenous leaders and RCMP have confirmed.

B.C. RCMP said in a written statement that at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday two officers from Tofino RCMP attended a residence on the Opitsaht First Nation as they searched for a woman believed to be in distress.

After they arrived, a man was shot and killed. Another man was taken into custody.

The woman was located and taken to hospital for medical assessment.

Moses Martin, Tlaoquiaht First Nation chief councillor, said he had spoken to RCMP, who said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The statement from RCMP said the Vancouver Island General Investigative Section (GIS) is investigating the call to police, including allegations that the woman was being held against her will.

The Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, a civilian-led police oversight agency, is now investigating the incident.