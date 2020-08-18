Tofino Botanical Gardens founder reflects on 23 years of education as property listed for sale

Nearly 10 acres of waterfront land on Vancouver Island, including the Tofino Botanical Gardens, is up for sale.

The property, which is located along the Pacific Rim Highway on the east side of the Tofino peninsula, is being listed for $3.75 million.

It's being marketed as a "once in a lifetime business, real estate and lifestyle opportunity," on a real estate posting.

The Tofino Botanical Gardens says it welcomes around 10,000 visitors every year to view its collection of mostly native plant species and art installations, and also to take in the annual winter lights and lantern festivals.

"I like to think of it as stealth learning," says owner George Patterson about the public garden.

"People are walking around and they're having a good time, and being entertained and having fun, but they're learning a lot about forests, about, you know, humans' place in nature."

Clayoquot Sound on display

According to its website, the gardens were founded in 1997 by Patterson as an "introduction to the natural and cultural history of Clayoquot Sound," the body of water that surrounds the Tofino peninsula.

Patterson says he started thinking about developing a public garden in 1993 when he witnessed the Clayoquot protests — also known as the War in the Woods — where more than 800 environmental activists were arrested for blocking a forestry road in the area in hopes of stopping industrial logging in an old-growth forest.

"I just started thinking that Tofino needed some kind of institution that would keep the memory of those days and some of those issues in people's minds," Patterson said.

"I grew up in Jersey City and New York, and it was very different from what I knew as the woods. It was a real forest," said Patterson, who was originally looking to buy a small lot in Tofino for a cabin.

Patterson says he's selling because he wants to retire in four years when he turns 80.

"I've really enjoyed it for 20 years, and I really want to see the next owner or group of owners make it better," he said on CBC's All Points West.

Patterson, who is married to Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne, says he hopes whoever buys the property preserves the botanical gardens. The land is mostly forested but also includes bed-and-breakfast accommodation and a cafe.

He says he has had interest from several groups.

I'm so proud of what my husband has created in #Tofino - it's been my backyard for almost 20 years and introduced thousands of visitors to #Tlaoquiaht lands and to Clayoquot Sound. But... change is also part of life. "Tofino Botanical Gardens for sale." —@Josie_Osborne

Community space

The Raincoast Education Society, which delivers educational and research programs focused on the Clayoquot Sound and nearby Barkley Sound regions, operates on the property.

Mark Maftei, the group's executive director, refers to the gardens as a community space.

"There's something about it where it just feels right, and I think it really reflects the best of what Tofino has to offer as a community, as a destination and as a natural space," Maftei said.

"It's a beloved place, and when something that you love changes you kind of feel sad about it. But I wouldn't say I'm worried — I'd say I'm more curious and hopeful."

Patterson says he's learned many things living on the property over the past several decades.

"You learn to love life today, you're not always waiting for the next day. Every day I come out here, whether it's pouring down rain or warm and sunny … you love it," he said.

Patterson says he and his wife will continue living at an adjacent cabin following the sale, but he plans to visit the gardens' cafe every morning.