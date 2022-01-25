4 people injured after water taxi collides with rocks near Tofino

At least four people have been injured after the water taxi they were traveling in hit rocks near Tofino, B.C.

Marceline Jack, who responded to the accident, said four or five people were on board and had to be evacuated quickly because of a large hole in the front of the vessel, dubbed the "Rocky Pass."

Jack said she saw passengers suffering broken bones and cuts, and that the boat operator was also injured.

Ahousaht Chief Greg Louie confirmed four people have been injured, but said the extent of their injuries is not known.

The extent of the injuries the people on board is not yet known. (Stephen Ripley/CBC)

Jack said the boat may have been transporting nurses to Ahousaht, B.C., located on Flores Island off the west coast of Vancouver Island.

At least four people were on board when the boat hit rocks on Tuesday, according to a witness. (Stephen Ripley/CBC)

