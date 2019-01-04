Tofino finding ways to balance people and pooches at the beach

Tofino beach users don't give a "flying frack" when it comes to dog bylaws, a visitor said, and his complaint has council talking about solutions.

At a meeting last month, councillors received a letter from Jim Karmann, who described himself as someone who regularly visits the community popular with tourists.

He claims free-roaming dogs and their feces on beaches are ruining the experience for everyone.

"It is clear to me that locals as well as visitors don't give a flying frack about the bylaws," Karmann wrote.

"It is sadly, a free-for-all when it comes to dogs running free, their dog feces dropped openly and a general arrogance and entitlement when it comes to dog owners."

Karmann wants to see the district's bylaws — which order dogs to be on leash at all times on public property — more strictly enforced.

'A pretty dog friendly place'

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne says her community has a reputation as "a pretty dog friendly place" but it is true some dog owners break the rules by not keeping their pets leashed.

However, she doesn't believe it's possible to enforce regulations at all times and catch everyone who runs afoul of them.

One visitor to Tofino took the district to task in a complaint letter that claimed free-roaming dogs and their feces on beaches are ruining the experience for everyone. (Denis Dossman/CBC)

"It just isn't possible to be everywhere at all times unless you had a whole cadre of bylaw enforcement officers which we don't have," Osborne told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

"So, we're quite judicious about the way we spend our bylaw enforcement resources and our officers do proactively enforce when they encounter it."

Osborne said depending on the circumstances, bylaw officers might give warnings or tickets to people they encounter with unleashed dogs.

Widespread issue

Tofino is not the first B.C. community to grapple with how to accommodate dogs, their owners and those who are Fido-free.

In May 2018, B.C. Parks announced dogs and domestic pets were banned from the popular Joffre Lakes trail north of Whistler indefinitely, because the animals have "led to issues with visitor experience, public health concerns and conservation efforts."

Later the same year, dogs were banned from a Grouse Mountain trail.

And on western Vancouver Island, both Tofino and Ucluelet authorities have issued advisories and bans after dogs on beaches were attacked by wolves.

Osborne said council has discussed designating one beach as an off-leash beach area in the district, but no decision is forthcoming.

Staff are looking at approaches taken by other coastal communities for handling dogs, she said, and will prepare a report to council.

Listen to the full interview:

Are Tofino's beaches going to the dogs? One visitor thinks so and his letter of complaint to the district's council has staff looking for ways to accommodate dog owners, their pets and people who are less dog-friendly. 9:07

