Tofino and Sooke mayoral candidates call for infrastructure changes to address affordable housing

Affordable housing is a hot topic among mayoral candidates in some Vancouver Island municipalities as election day approaches.

Tofino incumbent Mayor Josie Osborne says affordable housing has become a crucial issue in recent years, as the municipality enjoys an increasingly successful tourism economy.

"People want to live in Tofino, and the prices of houses are going up, so availability is also going down," Osborne told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

Affordable development

Challengers for Osborne's job, Omar Soliman and Jarmo Venalainen, say the current council is falling short when it comes to connection and consultation with residents.

"What I would propose to do is work with the community to brainstorm … Really sort out the possibilities of what we can build that's affordable," Venalainen said. "[Is] it shared common things like a … a kitchen? Is it something like a mini or micro house?"

Tofino Mayor Josie Osborne says affordable housing has become a crucial issue in recent years as the municipality enjoys an increasingly successful tourism economy. (Simon Charland/CBC)

Venalainen says allowing developers to build new homes that are large and expensive is not the answer to the issue. Affordable housing means modest housing, he says.

But Osborne says the latest council has made good headway addressing the issue, having submitted a funding application to B.C. Housing to build up to 55 units of new housing in Tofino.

Tax challenges

"We made a successful transition from a resource-based economy ... and turned this into a very successful ecotourism economy," says Osborne.

This success comes at a cost, she says. That cost is the municipal infrastructure that needs to be put in place to support the new economy and influx of tourists.

"It is something that is very difficult to ask a small tax base of 2,000 people to afford," she says, referring to Tofino's small population of full-time residents.

Osborne says the next council needs to find a way to fairly share the costs of the impacts of tourism, while maintaining the community.

Soliman says he would like to see more participatory budgeting by the next council.

"I think we need to start giving community members more than one option of what our budget should be," says Soliman.

Down the island, Sooke, B.C., has been a municipality for only 19 years, but the community of 13,000 is also facing growing pressure to provide the infrastructure and services demanded by its growth.

'We are so reliant on residential development, and we need to take control and tell developers what kind of development now is appropriate for our community,' says Sooke Mayor Maja Tait. (Sooke City website)

Maja Tait, who is seeking reelection as mayor of Sooke, says the municipality could do more to provide infrastructure if it raised taxes for residents.

"We wanted to keep it affordable and continue to just make incremental increases," Tait told On the Island host Gregor Craigie. "We have to consider what people can afford. Property taxes are expensive to residents, particularly those on a fixed income. Or those that are new or young families."

Tait suggests Sooke needs to grow its commercial and industrial tax base.

"We are so reliant on residential development, and we need to take control and tell developers what kind of development now is appropriate for our community."

Sooke mayoral candidate Kevin Pearson agrees the municipality needs to increase its commercial base in order to take tax pressure off the residential demographic.

With files from On the Island and All Points West.