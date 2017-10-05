16-month-old dies after being left in hot car in Burnaby, B.C.

A toddler has died after being left alone in a car for hours on Thursday in Burnaby, B.C.

Burnaby RCMP say the 16-month-old boy was discovered unconscious in a vehicle parked at Kingsway Avenue and Inman Street at about 5:45 p.m. PT.

The boy was taken to hospital, but could not be saved.

Police located the toddler's father at the scene, and say both parents are co-operating in the investigation. Neither has been arrested.

"Police are asking that parents please be aware of the dangers associated with leaving your children in vehicles, particularly as the weather is getting warmer.

"Police are also asking that parents are vigilant when transporting their children, double checking the backseat of the vehicle to ensure it is clear before parking and leaving the vehicle," Mounties said in a press release.

Most of B.C. is currently experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures. Vancouver International Airport registered a high of 21.4 C on Thursday, according to Environment Canada, and temperatures in Burnaby — several kilometres inland — were likely warmer.

Chief Supt. Deanne Burleigh said the investigation is still in the early stages, and officers are unable to release any further information. She's scheduled to speak to reporters Friday afternoon.

The B.C. Coroners Service is also investigating.