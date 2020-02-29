Toddler dies after being struck by vehicle in Squamish parking lot, 2nd pedestrian in hospital

A two-year-old child has died after being hit by a vehicle in a grocery story parking lot in Squamish, B.C., north of Vancouver on Friday evening.

A second pedestrian, a woman, was also hit and taken to hospital.

The two were in front of a grocery store and crossing the parking lot at 1900 Garibaldi Way just before 6 p.m.

"We are a tight-knit community and our thoughts are first and foremost with the family as well as those who were on scene, responded and helped in any way they could," said Sgt. Sascha Banks of the Squamish RCMP.

The parking lot on Garibaldi Way and the front area of Independent Grocer are closed for the next few hours while the investigation is underway.

"We are at the beginning stages of putting together all the details to give an accurate picture of exactly what happened tonight," said Banks.

"Anyone who was there and witnessed the incident prior to the event, during the event, or after the collision are asked to come forward to the RCMP if they have not already done so."

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police.