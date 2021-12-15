21-day TMX shutdown a warning of how vulnerable the fuel supply is to climate change disasters

After the longest shutdown in its 70-year history, the Trans Mountain pipeline restarted Sunday, but won't be at full capacity or pressure until January, according to engineers.

Trans Mountain Corp. (TMX) chief operations officer Michael Davies says the fact the 1,150-kilometre pipeline withstood unprecedented flooding, as a series of atmospheric rivers deluged the province, is a testament to the line's resilience but also serves as a warning about B.C.'s tenuous energy supply.

Critics of the pipeline expansion say flooding exposed the vulnerability of fossil fuel infrastructure and the need to shift to solar or other alternatives.

"It's been the longest shutdown of the pipeline since its inception," said Davies who grew up in Coquitlam before his engineering career moved him to Calgary in 2005.

Part of the Trans Mountain pipeline in the Coldwater Valley was exposed after the Coldwater River surged to high levels, destroying roads, bridges and washing away homes. (Trans Mountain Corp.)

Twinned pipeline offers more resilient supply: TMX

Davies argues that the flooding makes it all the more urgent to upgrade infrastructure put in place in the early 1950s and complete the expansion or twinning of the artery that delivers fuel to B.C. from Alberta.

"We all aspire to change the energy mix ... but fossil fuels for motor fuel are still something we need every day," said Davies.

While the TMX expansion is primarily aimed at exporting fuel to Asian markets, Davies believes twinning the pipeline would also make the system more resilient by offering a second option, if one line is damaged.

Heavy flooding exposed about 14 sections of the Trans Mountain pipeline after unprecedented rainfall beginning on Nov. 14, 2021, hits parts of B.C. Here rushing waters from the Coldwater River scoured out a section of the pipeline that runs from Alberta to B.C. (Trans Mountain Corp.)

The 21-day shutdown prevented delivery of an estimated six million barrels of fuel to the Lower Mainland. Davies says the TMX is the largest source of motor fuel to the region delivering an average of 300,000 barrels per day.

The shutdown sparked concerns about fuel shortages and an order from the province on Nov.19 limiting drivers from filling their gas tanks more than 30 litres per visit to the pumps. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says that the order will lifted by Tuesday, now that shortages are less of a concern.

Long-time critics of the TMX project say it's time to stop expanding pipeline capacity and develop other sources of energy as climate change events hit hard.

Davies agrees that the unprecedented surge of the Coldwater River was a challenge that may have been driven in part by wildfire damage earlier this year. He said the water surge tested the 24-inch pipeline like never before.

A section of the Trans Mountain pipeline submerged in flood water before crews worked to divert the flooded Coldwater River to assess and repair the pipeline in late November 2021. (Trans Mountian Corp.)

The power of the floodwaters washed out roads, scoured and battered the pipeline with rocks and washed away homes downriver.

The pipeline was shut off Nov. 14, by about 5 p.m. out of caution, but some oil remained inside the line the day after the shutdown which Davies described as an "eyeopener."

He said road closures and damage meant "significant" work was needed to get access to just assess the line.

TMX engineers used drones, helicopters and built a bridge to get access to the pipe, and then worked to redirect overflowing rivers that had carved new paths.

At the same time, he says, they helped clear roads, deliver food by helicopter and shelter people fleeing the floods, in their Merritt construction camp.

Davies said flooding south of Kamloops to Hope washed out roads and bridges. The worst of the Coldwater River flooding exposed about 14 sections of the line along about a 30-kilometre section east of the Coquihalla south of Merritt, B.C., near Kingsvale.

"In some cases the river had diverted and was flowing over top of the pipeline."

In one spot where a tributary crossed the Coldwater River, he said that the pipe needed repairs after.the water scoured it out and battered it with rocks and boulders.

"There were some scratches and dents — which we've since repaired. I'm very proud of how the pipeline stood up," said Davies.

Cranes are used to shift and support the TMX pipeline as it's assessed for flood damage. (Trans Mountain Corp.)

Despite Davies's assertion that the flooding caused no leaks from the pipeline, critics say it remains vulnerable.

"I feel like it is absolutely a miracle that there wasn't more extensive damage. It could have been even worse," said Eugene Kung with West Coast Environmental Law.

Critics are urging federal authorities to restrict pipeline creek crossings in future.

"It doesn't take much imagination to envision what could have happened if a large tree or rock had come tumbling down."

Kung says the TMX expansion project is aimed at export and suggests better options for climate-resilient energy sources, like solar.

He's against building more fossil fuel infrastructure and says he believes flooding of the worksites will now cause more delays and add expenses to the $12-billion project that is about 40 per cent complete.

CBC reached out to Canada's Energy Regulator for comment.