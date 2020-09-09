First Nation on Sunshine Coast extends lockdown as COVID-19 outbreak continues

The Tla'amin Nation has extended a shelter-in-place order until Thursday afternoon as the number of COVID-19 cases within its territory continues to rise.

The order, first enacted last Tuesday, will continue until Sept. 17 at 5 p.m., after cases of COVID-19 in the community surpassed 20 over the weekend.

The order was initially for 72 hours, but was extended Friday after 10 members were diagnosed with the disease.

"This is not a provincial order by any means," Hegus Clint Williams, a Tla'amin leader, said to Rohit Joseph, guest host of CBC's All Points West. "We're asking people not to leave their homes, and to just stay within their bubble until we can get a control on these numbers."

Williams said most Tla'amin members have complied with the stay-at-home order.

The nation will set up a COVID-19 testing station at its community health centre on Tuesday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., after more than 50 people were tested there on Thursday.

Williams hopes Vancouver Coastal Health can provide improved personal protective equipment to the testing staff. He is also asking the regional health authority to shorten the turnaround time for test results.

"This would help to make much better informed decisions," he said.

The nation has also asked public and private schools in the Powell River area to allow students and teaching staff to stay home amid the community outbreak. It will continue to deliver food and medication to members while the stay-home order is in effect.

(Tla'amin Nation)

"We're in the 30 to 40 range of people that are trying to make this work," Williams said about the number of people delivering necessities to Tla'amin members.

