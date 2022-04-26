Chief of B.C. First Nation will review police watchdog's report on fatal shooting near Tofino

An Indigenous civilian monitor has been appointed to look over a report by British Columbia's police watchdog following the RCMP shooting and killing a 28-year-old Tla-o-qui-aht man last year.

Julian Jones, a member of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation located on the west coast of Vancouver Island near Tofino, was killed by officers after they responded to a report of a woman being held against her will on nearby Meares Island.

The Independent Investigations Office said in a news release Monday that the nation's chief, Thomas George, will receive unfettered access to all of its investigative materials.

This is the first time an Indigenous civilian monitor has been appointed in such a case, and the director of the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) says it's another step in building trust between his office and Indigenous people.

Ronald MacDonald says George's final report will be made public when it is appropriate and in keeping with the office's reporting practices.

He says arriving at this point has been a lengthy process as the office did the work to develop a new agreement in identifying a civilian monitor.

"I look forward to Chief George's report at the conclusion of his review and commit to undertaking any additional considerations, evidence, or avenues of investigation he identifies through his valuable lived experience."

The IIO is responsible for the independent civilian oversight of police in B.C. It probes all incidents involving officers that result in serious harm or death, no matter if there is any allegation of wrongdoing.