B.C. First Nation COVID-19 outbreak on Sunshine Coast rises to 10 cases

At least 10 residents of the Tla'amin Nation have been diagnosed with COVID-19, days after the community declared a state of emergency and issued a shelter-in-place order as cases mounted.

Several more members of the community on the Sunshine Coast are also experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and are awaiting test results, the nation said in a statement.

More than 50 members were tested Thursday.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for 72 hours starting Tuesday evening after four cases were detected in the community. The order may be extended, the community said.

"As more COVID-19 cases are being confirmed in our community, I'm encouraging people to rely on facts not fear," said Hegus Clint Williams, a Tla'amin leader.

"The best thing we can do right now to slow and stop the spread is to stay put and check on one another by phone and social media."

Nation members are being asked to call the community line for help, especially Elders and those with transportation needs, he added.

Those who tested positive are recovering at home or are being cared for at the Powell River General Hospital.

The First Nation plans to issue a daily update at 4 p.m. on its website and Facebook page during the state of emergency to provide members with advice and guidance.