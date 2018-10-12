Teens facing charges after tires slashed on about 100 vehicles

Two teenagers have been arrested after as many as 105 vehicles in a Burnaby, B.C., neighbourhood had their tires slashed Sunday night.

RCMP say the boys — who are 14 and 15 — are facing charges of mischief in connection with the spree. They can't be identified because of their ages.

The majority of the targeted cars had been parked around the 7500 block of 12 Avenue overnight. Locals started calling RCMP about their damaged vehicles at about 10 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers found several more vehicles with their tires ruined in the 7100 block of 10 Avenue.

RCMP Staff Sgt. John Buis said the quantity of vehicles involved was "shocking."

