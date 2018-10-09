Investigators have released surveillance video showing two men suspected of slashing tires on as many as 105 vehicles in the same Burnaby, B.C., neighbourhood Sunday night.

The majority of the targeted cars had been parked around the 7500 block of 12 Avenue overnight. RCMP said locals started calling RCMP about their damaged vehicles at about 10 a.m. Monday.

Responding officers found several more vehicles with their tires ruined in the 7100 block of 10 Avenue.

"The sheer quantity of vehicles involved is shocking," said Burnaby RCMP Staff Sgt. John Buis.

The suspects are described as two young white men, both wearing dark hoodies. A statement said some residents in the area heard tires popping at about 2 a.m., but didn't call police.

Buis said the surveillance footage is being released with hopes that someone will recognize the suspects.

Anyone with further information who has not already spoken to police is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca.

