'Dig a little deeper': Tips from a UBC political science prof on choosing who to vote for

Advanced voting in municipal elections is underway and there are a lot of candidates to wade through before making a choice — Vancouver alone has 21 mayoral candidates and 71 people vying for a spot on council.

Gerald Baier, a UBC political science professor, has some advice for British Columbians struggling with the amount of choice.

The first consideration, Baier said, is where to get information on the candidates. In Vancouver, for example, all the candidates' profiles are listed on the City of Vancouver website with their top three priorities.

"You can accept that as quite neutral information," he told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition.

"You can follow up, of course, and you can make your decision based on what you hear in the news."

Limited advertising

Limits on third party advertising and general campaign spending mean that voters have to dig deeper to get answers and information.

Third party advertisers must also operate within the $1,200 limit and all ads, whether print or sponsored social media posts, must display the third party's name and contact information.

"We don't see as much advertising, we have to go to the information more than it coming to us as it would have in the past," Baier said.

"The net is being cast wide, but cheaply, so it's not necessarily getting to people the way they need it."

That makes it all the more crucial for voters to make an informed decision before heading to the polls.

Voters can bring notes with them when casting their ballots to keep track of who they decided to vote for, Baier added.

Party lines or key issues?

Choosing a candidate based on party lines or their stance on particular issues is a typical go-to but not always as easy at it seems.

"We're a little at a disadvantage right now in Vancouver with parties being in transition. It's a little harder to know who is the left, who is the right and where their natural allies might be in our provincial or federal political parties," Baier said.

Housing and transportation are issues on almost all candidates' minds so it can be hard to choose.

"Dig a little deeper," Baier said. "Try to find other issues that maybe are important to you and see where your candidates line up."

