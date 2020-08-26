Tips from the public help police narrow down search for missing hiker in Coquitlam, B.C.

Police and search and rescue volunteers in Coquitlam are asking members of the public to stay away from the trail network where a hiker went missing this weekend.

Ali Safar Naderi, 52, was reported missing at 9 p.m. on Sunday after his car was found parked in the 2100 block of Diamond Crescent, near the foot of Eagle Mountain.

On Tuesday afternoon, representatives of the local RCMP and Coquitlam Search and Rescue released a new image of Naderi taken by a trail camera that shows how he appeared when he set out on his hike.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said searchers have made significant progress in the last 24 hours, thanks to tips from the public.

"We've had some crucial information come in from ordinary citizens who are alert, giving us a place to focus our investigation," McLaughlin told reporters.

"It's very important that people give our search and rescue workers the space they need to work. Don't come to this location, don't contaminate the trail."

Naderi is known to hike alone in the area nearly every day, police say, but there is an intricate network of trails that made the search difficult before tips from the public helped narrow down where to look.

Search and rescue manager Ray Nordstrand said Naderi appears to have gone much farther north than previously believed. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were about 40 search and rescue workers out in the field looking for the missing man, and more were expected to arrive soon.

Nordstrand said it's crucial for anyone who goes hiking to be prepared and let someone know about your trip plans in case you get lost.

Ali Safar Naderi, 52, was reported missing by a concerned citizen on Sunday night. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Naderi is described as having brown eyes and salt and pepper hair that curls over his ears. He is about five feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 176 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

Police do not believe there is any criminal intent or foul play involved in Naderi's disappearance.