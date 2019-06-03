Tips for teens: Preparing for prom with touch-up makeup
Preparing for prom is much more than just picking the dress.
A little illuminator or bronzer can go a long way
Makeup, lashes and hair are just as key, according to Jaylene McRae and Harold Cooke from CurliQue Beauty.
The beauty salon is offering free makeup services to teens for prom until the end of the month.
"You want to look 'real,'" Cooke said.
"Nobody knows you're wearing makeup."
Watch the pair show Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver, what a difference a little touch-up makeup can make:
With files from Our Vancouver
