Tips for teens: Preparing for prom with touch-up makeup
Tips for teens: Preparing for prom with touch-up makeup

Preparing for prom is much more than just picking the dress. 

A little illuminator or bronzer can go a long way

Jaylene McRae and Harold Cooke from CurliQue Beauty apply makeup and lashes to models Sophie and Xander, as Our Vancouver host Gloria Macarenko looks on. (CBC)

Preparing for prom requires more than just picking the dress. 

Makeup, lashes and hair are just as key, according to Jaylene McRae and Harold Cooke from CurliQue Beauty. 

The beauty salon is offering free makeup services to teens for prom until the end of the month.  

"You want to look 'real,'" Cooke said. 

"Nobody knows you're wearing makeup."

Watch the pair show Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver, what a difference a little touch-up makeup can make:

CurliQue Beauty's Jaylene McRae and Harold Cooke help teens with their makeup 5:58

With files from Our Vancouver

