Tips for teens: Preparing for prom with touch-up makeup

Preparing for prom requires more than just picking the dress.

Makeup, lashes and hair are just as key, according to Jaylene McRae and Harold Cooke from CurliQue Beauty.

The beauty salon is offering free makeup services to teens for prom until the end of the month.

"You want to look 'real,'" Cooke said.

"Nobody knows you're wearing makeup."

Watch the pair show Gloria Macarenko, host of Our Vancouver, what a difference a little touch-up makeup can make:

CurliQue Beauty's Jaylene McRae and Harold Cooke help teens with their makeup 5:58

With files from Our Vancouver