Vancouver's long and winding road to ride-hailing
It took nearly 8 years for the city to finally get popular ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft
It took less than 24 hours for ride-hailing apps Uber and Lyft to get up and running after B.C.'s Passenger Transportation Board approved their operation in the Lower Mainland and Whistler this week.
But the nearly eight-year journey that preceded those first few rides in the city? Anything but swift.
And even though Metro Vancouverites can hail a ride through the tap of an app, the rest of the province is still waiting for their opportunity.
Here's what it took for ride-hailing to arrive in the city:
Summer 2012: Uber soft launches — unofficially — in Vancouver
While Uber, a San-Francisco based ride-hailing company, launches in Toronto in March, it also has an unofficial soft-launch in Vancouver during the summer.
Nov. 28, 2012: Uber withdraws from Vancouver
After operating unofficially for six months, Uber withdraws from Vancouver after the Passenger Transportation Board imposes a minimum fare of $75 per trip.
September 2014: Social media abuzz with rumours of Uber's return
Uber begins tweeting its intention to return to Vancouver and puts ads on Facebook to recruit drivers.
Nov. 3, 2014: Province announces undercover checks to combat Uber
Amid the rumours Uber is coming, Transportation Minister Todd Stone says plainclothes transit agents posing as potential customers will be deployed to ensure taxis and their drivers are operating by B.C.'s rules, which are enforced to ensure passenger safety.
Nov. 5, 2014: Vancouver taxi companies sue Uber
Vancouver's taxi industry fires a pre-emptive strike against Uber, alleging in a lawsuit that the U.S.-based company is preparing to launch with unlicensed drivers in an attempt to illegally undercut traditional cabs. Uber responds by calling the taxi industry a "cartel." They drop the lawsuit in March 2015.
Oct. 30, 2015: Vancouver council says no to new taxi licences, Uber
Michael Van Hemmen, public policy manager for Uber Canada, makes an informal pitch for ride hailing to Vancouver city council. Even though they agree the city is short on cabs — especially during peak hours, council votes to not open the streets up to more competition.
Feb. 16, 2016: Uber CEO slams regulations at Vancouver TED talk
"Old rules need to bend," Uber CEO Travis Kalanick reportedly tells an audience, making the pitch that Uber could create jobs and help cut traffic and pollution.
April 25, 2016: B.C. Green Party introduces ride-hailing legislation
The B.C. Green Party introduces legislation to "start a conversation" about bringing ride-hailing companies to British Columbia. The bill, introduced by Green Party leader Andrew Weaver, would require ride-hailing drivers to get a background check. This is the first of three attempts the Green Party makes to introduce ride-hailing legislation.
Oct. 19, 2016: Vancouver council bans Uber for another year
City council votes in favour of extending a moratorium on issuing new taxi licences for another year. This means there will be no new taxis on Vancouver streets until at least October 2017, and that Uber cabs will be unable to break into B.C.'s taxi market.
March 7, 2017: Liberals promise Uber if they win the election
Uber and other ride-hailing companies will be available by December, announces B.C. Transportation Minister Todd Stone, contingent on the B.C. Liberal party winning the 2017 provincial election. Taxi advocates plan to challenge the decision.
May 9, 2017: B.C. general election topples government
No single party wins the majority of seats, but the Greens say they will provide confidence to an NDP minority government. NDP leader John Horgan becomes premier, succeeding B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark. The future of ride-hailing is unclear.
Sept. 27, 2017: New transportation minister mum on ride-hailing timeline
B.C.'s new transportation minister, Claire Trevena, says ride-hailing legislation won't be coming from the government anytime soon in response to a question put to her during the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference.
"It's too complicated. The previous government [wanted] it by the end of the year. I don't want to do that," Trevena says.
Aug. 25, 2017: Uber creates an accidental ice cream debacle
The online app promises to deliver free Earnest ice-cream and Uber promotional items to anybody in Vancouver who downloads the app and requests ice cream between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT Aug. 25.
But instead of a sweet treat, many users are met with an "Ice Cream Unavailable" message. Social media users rage.
Nov. 13, 2017: Lyft arrives in Canada
Uber's biggest rival, San Francisco-based Lyft eyes the Toronto market, it's first move outside of the U.S., where it operates in 300 cities.
Nov. 23, 2017: Provincial committee created to investigate ride-hailing
Andrew Weaver, leader of the B.C. Green Party, announces that a select standing committee made up of MLAs from all three parties will investigate ride-hailing for the province and produce a report by February 2018 that will inform future legislation allowing the service.
Feb. 7, 2018: B.C. organizations create ride-hailing lobby
Nine organizations in British Columbia join forces to advocate for ride-hailing services in the province as soon as possible. The group is called Ridesharing Now for B.C.
Feb. 15, 2018: Government committee report: 'Yes!' to ride-hailing
The all-party MLA committee completes its report, which supports a plan for ride-hailing services throughout the province.
June 22, 2018: 'There really isn't a delay'
Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says the introduction of ride-hailing is running on schedule, despite claims from critics to the contrary.
Nov. 19, 2018: Ride-hailing legislation (finally) passes
The B.C. government introduces legislation to allow ride-hailing in the province by sometime in 2019. The proposed changes include amendments to eight provincial statutes. It passes.
July 8, 2019: Regulations for drivers, companies revealed
The province reveals regulations for ride-hailing, including Class 4 licences for drivers, and ride-hailing companies paying a $5,000 annual fee to operate.
Sept. 4, 2019: Vancouver taxis go back to court
A group of Vancouver-based taxi companies asks the Supreme Court of B.C. to quash rules recently introduced by the Passenger Transportation Board that would allow ride-hailing to begin legally operating in B.C.
Premier John Horgan dismisses their claims.
Jan. 23, 2020: Uber, Lyft approved for Lower Mainland, Whistler
Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft are approved to operate in the Lower Mainland, including Metro Vancouver. Less than 24 hours later, drivers hit the streets.
