Vancouver suspends downtown Tim Hortons licence for violating B.C.'s COVID-19 order

The City of Vancouver has suspended the business licence of a Tim Hortons location for failing to enforce physical distancing between its customers.

A notice posted on the Pender and Abbott streets location says an inspector observed more than 10 patrons "who were lined up approximately one foot apart."

The inspector, the notice says, then warned staff they were not following proper procedures.

Five days after the first visit, an inspector again observed the same thing.

"I have concluded that your business ... is harmful to the health and safety of the community and guilty of gross misconduct," the notice reads.

The location has been forced to shut down for three days. It can reopen on March 30.

Property-use inspectors have visited almost 7,000 restaurants and personal care facilities to ensure compliance with the public health orders, according to the city. As well, staff have visited more than 1,000 personal care facilities like spas and salons.

This licence suspension notice was on the business's door on Friday. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

To curb the spread of COVID-19, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry recently banned all dine-in services at restaurants, allowing only takeout or delivery. As well, staff and customers must practise physical distancing.

Henry also ordered the closure of personal care facilities.