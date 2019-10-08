Tight race in Victoria has Green Party looking for a big win in federal election

A Monday morning downpour fails to dampen the spirit of Green Party volunteers waving to motorists at a busy Victoria intersection during the height of rush hour.

Their candidate Racelle Kooy is battling against the NDP's Laurel Collins and the Liberals' Nikki Macdonald in a race that a University of Victoria expert says will be one to watch.

Political scientist Kim Speers says polling in mid-August indicated the Greens and Liberals were tied for support, but more recent polls place the Greens neck and neck with the NDP and the Liberals slightly behind in popularity.

The Green Party's Racelle Kooy says a healthy environment is central to her party's platform. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

The History

The Victoria riding includes the capital B.C., Oak Bay and part of Saanich.

In the past, the riding was held by Liberal David Anderson who was elected four times until he retired from politics in 2006.

Then, the NDP's Denise Savoie filled the seat until 2012.

When Savoie retired, Victoria constituents continued to vote NDP and elected Murray Rankin.

In the 2015 federal election, Rankin won with about 6.700 votes more than his closest opponent Green Party candidate Jo-Ann Roberts. Rankin recently left politics to chair Canada's National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA).

Now, with no incumbent in the race, Victoria is the only Vancouver Island riding guaranteed to get a new member of parliament on October 21.

The Issues

Climate change and affordable housing are top of mind with voters and politicians in the riding.

Conservative candidate Richard Caron is a chef and works two jobs. He and his flight attendant wife have two small children.

"I would lump myself in that 46 per cent of Canadians who say at the end of the month they're $200 or less away from financial insolvency," says Caron.

Victoria Conservative candidate Richard Caron believes the best plan for affordability includes tax free maternity benefits, universal tax cuts and child tax fitness credits. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

Liberal candidate Nikki Macdonald has spent the past decade promoting ocean and climate research.

She says people understand that the Liberal government's purchase of the Trans Mountain Pipeline was necessary to make a transition from a fossil fuel economy to a clean economy.

"We really need to take urgent action on the environment," said Macdonald.

Victoria Liberal candidate Nikki Macdonald was an adviser to former prime minister Jean Chretien. She's also the daughter of legendary Liberal politician Donald Macdonald who served as a federal cabinet minister in Pierre Trudeau's governments in the '60s and '70s. (Christian Amundson/CBC)

Heading to the finish line

The NDP's candidate is Laurel Collins, a first-time Victoria city councillor.

She readily admits this election is going to be a closely fought race.

Collins said it's important for each of the candidates to remember, in the remaining days of the campaign, the words of her predecessor Murray Rankin.

"It's never safe and you always have to keep working right up until the last minute," said Collins. "There's really no such thing as a safe seat."

NDP candidate Laurel Collins says people in Victoria are facing a housing crisis and worried about climate change. (Christian Amundson/CBC )

Also on the ballot are candidates for the People's Party of Canada, the Communist Party of Canada, the Animal Protection Party of Canada, the Veterans Coalition Party of Canada and one independent.