Tie in Peachland mayor's race means decision could come down to a draw

The race to become mayor of Peachland could come down to a simple draw after an unofficial recount showed incumbent Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough tied with 804 votes apiece.

Gough was originally declared the winner by a single vote, but according to a statement released by Peachland's chief election officer, a voting machine malfunction caused one cast ballot to be missed on election day.

"A voting machine miss-fed a ballot which caused the voting machine to jam," said Polly Palmer.

"The machine prompted the presiding election official to reinsert the ballot, but before the official could do so, the miss-fed ballot landed in the sealed ballot box. This was immediately reported to the chief elections officer, who made note of the issue.

The recount was conducted on Monday with both Fortin and Gough present.

Palmer says she will be applying for a judicial recount of the mayor's ballot.

If the tie still stands, the next step will be to determine a winner "by the drawing of lot, pursuant to the district's Election Procedures Bylaw no. 2235."

In a social media post, Fortin said addresses of voters will also be verified as part of the review process to ensure only valid residents cast ballots.