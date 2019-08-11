Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for much of B.C. southern Interior

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Saturday evening across much of B.C.'s southern Interior.

Areas effected include East and West Kootenay, Lillooet, Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Chilcotin, as well as the Okanagan Connector highway between Merritt and Kelowna and the Coquihalla highway between Merritt and Kamloops.

According to a statement posted on Environment Canada's website, the predicted thunderstorms could lead to intense and frequent lightning, high gusts of winds and rainfall of 15 to 25 millimetres per hour.

Environment Canada warns that weather in the mountains can change suddenly during thunderstorms, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads."