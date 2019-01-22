A Vancouver Island thrift shop run by the Comox Valley Transition Society had to close its doors because of extensive damage caused by a fire early Sunday morning.

All profits from the Too Good To Be Threw Thift Shop were used to fund programs run by the society, many of which support women and children who have experienced violence.

"[The thrift shop] contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue that's allowed us to carry on and expand services and fill in some of the gaps in the community in terms of services for women," said executive director Heather Ney.

One of the society's biggest services is Lili House, a transition house for abused women and their children.

Damage caused by spot fires

"The fire itself was pretty much contained to the ceiling area, however, there was some drop down that ended up in some of the combustibles inside the store creating some spot fires," said Courtenay Fire Deputy Chief Kurt MacDonald.

He said the fire began in the loading dock at the back of the building.

Officials are calling the fire suspicious.

Jobs lost

It is unknown how long the Courtenay store will be out of business, but Ney is concerned about the impact it could have on the community and staff.

"This fire is devastating, not only to the organization in terms of service delivery, but it provides employment to a number of women."

Ney said nine people are now without full-time jobs.

"There's a lot of personal devastation for the employees today," she told All Points West host Robyn Burns.

New location search

Ney said it was suggested that repairs to the shop could take up to a year or longer, so, in the meantime, they are on the hunt for a temporary space.

"We will get up and running again in the space as soon as we possibly can," said Ney. "The revenue generated at that social enterprise sustains almost every program that we operate."

In the meantime, donations can be made on the Comox Valley Transition Society's website.

"The outpouring from the community of concern and support is really, really amazing and heartwarming."