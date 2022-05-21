Additional arrests made as investigation into Surrey, B.C. elementary school attack continues

WARNING: This article contains details of violence.

A total of three youths have been arrested as police continue to investigate an assault that happened at Hillcrest Elementary School in Surrey, B.C. on May 7.

The incident, which was caught on video, showed several teen girls yelling at one girl who is bleeding from her face.

In the video, the group swears at her and chases her, before cornering her against a chain link fence. She's made to kiss the shoes of her attackers, while apologizing profusely for something — it's not clear what.

Police say the three youth arrested — one days after the attack, two this week — have not been charged yet, but will be appearing in court at a later date and were released on conditions.

Surrey RCMP say they continue to investigate the case.

The incident led to an outpouring of support in the community, with a rally organized last Sunday to show support for the victim.

The mother of the 15-year-old victim said she was thankful for the support her family had received.

The victim and her mother are not being named by CBC News as the incident involves minors.