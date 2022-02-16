Co-founder of Three Valley Gap hotel near Revelstoke dead at age 88

The co-founder of an iconic mountain tourist stop in B.C. has passed away.

Ethel Bell, who built the Three Valley Lake Chateau with her husband Gordon from the ground up starting in the 1950s, died last weekend at the age of 88.

Those who drive on the Trans-Canada Highway just outside of Revelstoke, B.C., will recognize the sprawling hotel with its giant red roof, Heritage Ghost Town, and antique car museum.

Ethel's daughter, Rene Bell-Bourget, described her mother as "the strongest woman I knew."

The Three Valley Gap Heritage Ghost Town circa the 1960s. (Rene Bell-Bourget)

"She was cleaning [the] rooms — we took our laundry to Revelstoke and I just remember heavy bags of laundry that she could throw around easily," Bell-Bourget said, adding that Bell also tended to other duties at the hotel including bookkeeping and scheduling.

Born in California on New Year's Day in 1934, Bell met her future husband in Revelstoke, B.C., during a visit to attend her grandfather's funeral.

They eventually settled in Regina, Sask., where Gordon constructed more than 800 homes.

In 1959, they decided to start building on a property near the old town of Three Valley Gap, southwest of Revelstoke. The following year they opened a motel with seven rooms, a coffee shop, and a small museum.

While building the hotel, they would drive back and forth from Regina to Revelstoke on most weekends.

The family moved to Three Valley Gap permanently in 1964. The hotel was very much a family business.

"I started when I was three," Bell-Bourget said. "So my two sisters and I, we danced the can-can on the stage and my brother George played the player piano for us and we sang a few songs," she said. "It was an interesting childhood."

Gordon Bell died in November 2007, according to the hotel's website.

The children of Gordon and Ethel Bell perform a can-can. George is on the player piano, while Carol, Melody, and Rene are on stage. (Rene Bell-Bourget)

Bell-Bourget says the family plans to keep the hotel, which now has 200 rooms. The hospitality industry can be challenging, she says, but Bell taught her children the importance of keeping calm.

"I think she gave all of us that steadiness, that ability to overcome all of the the crazy that happens every day running a resort," Bell-Bourget said. "I think she instilled in all of us that there is not a reason to panic. You just stay steady, stay on course."