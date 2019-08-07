3 southern resident killer whales presumed dead after being missing over summer
Population of endangered whale drops to 73 with new deaths
Three southern resident killer whales are missing and presumed dead as of July 1, according to the U.S.-based Center for Whale Research.
Researchers last spotted the adult whales off the coast of British Columbia last winter in poor, deteriorating health and they have been missing from their family pods this summer.
Usually, the summer location for the whale pods is off the southern end of Vancouver Island and around the U.S. San Juan Islands.
One of the whales — a 42-two-year-old J pod matriarch called J17 — is the mother of the whale J35, who's known for carrying her dead calf for an unprecedented 17 days last year.
The last photos of J17 show her with peanut head — a misshapen head and neck caused by starvation.
The other two are both males.
The 28-year-old K25 should have been in the "prime of his life," the Center for Whale Research said in a release.
He was emaciated when last seen in January, though.
The 29-year-old male L84 has also been missing all summer. He was the last in a line of 11 whales, 10 of whom died previously.
With these new deaths, the southern resident killer whale population dropped to 73.
The whales are listed as a species at risk in Canada and struggle to find enough food to the scarcity of suitable Chinook salmon prey.
For more on the plight of the Southern Resident Killer Whales, check out Killers: J pod on the brink. You can get it now for free at CBC Podcasts.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.