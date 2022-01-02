Three missing skiers found in Strathcona Provincial Park, two people still missing

Comox Valley Search and Rescue located three missing skiers in Strathcona Provincial Park on central Vancouver Island Sunday afternoon and are continuing to search for two other people.

The three male skiers were located shortly after noon in a cabin where they had stayed for two consecutive nights, according to search manager Paul Berry.

The group left Mount Washington Alpine Resort on Friday using split boards — a type of snowboard that can be separated into two parts and used like skis for climbing uphill with skins — and were expected to return to the mountain on Saturday afternoon. A fourth skier, who separated from the others and made it out via a different route, reported them overdue Saturday night after they failed to return.

"They were located in a cabin at Divers Lake. They had hunkered down because of the conditions and were basically riding out the storm," said Berry.

Berry said they had enough water and food to last for the night. He said they did not have a cellphone with enough battery to make contact with anyone. They also did not have a tent or sleeping bag.

"Had they not been able to get back to the cabin last night, they would have been in serious jeopardy."

Update: Teams have met with the overdue skiers and are working their way out of the field. A second call has been received (SPOT activation); teams already in the field are now working towards the coordinates of the second call <a href="https://t.co/EGJVary7pQ">pic.twitter.com/EGJVary7pQ</a> —@ComoxValleySAR

A second search and rescue operation for two people started Sunday morning after they activated their emergency locator beacon device in the Murray Meadows area of the park.

Berry said it is unknown whether these people are skiing or snowshoeing, but they are disoriented in the heavy snow.

An ongoing blizzard and extreme avalanche conditions have hindered rescue efforts.

"Anyone considering venturing out into the backcountry today, conditions on Vancouver Island are extreme and we would recommend do not venture out if they do not need to."

Berry said anyone heading into the backcountry at any time should prepare to be self-reliant for at least 24 hours if trapped by weather and have a reliable communication device.