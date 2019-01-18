3 hurt after driver speeds away from Vancouver traffic stop

Three people were hurt when a car tried to get away from a traffic stop and crashed on Thursday, according to Vancouver police.

A statement said officers tried to pull over a white Honda Civic near East Hastings Street and Jackson Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. PT. The driver slowed down along Jackson Avenue, but then suddenly sped away northbound.

Police said the driver tried to go through Cordova Street — allegedly without braking — and collided with a grey Audi "seconds later." The Civic then hit a utility pole and ended up on its side.

Const. Jason Doucette said officers weren't in pursuit.

Three of the four people inside the Civic were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The fourth person and the driver of the Audi weren't hurt.

Police said the driver of the Civic, a 25-year-old woman from Surrey, is under investigation for dangerous operation of a vehicle and other driving offences.