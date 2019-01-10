3 escape injury after SUV rolls over into Okanagan Lake

Three people escaped injury after an SUV left the road, rolled over and landed in the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake late Wednesday.

Kelowna RCMP say emergency crews were called out just before 11 p.m. PT to a single-vehicle crash along Highway 97 South near Renfrew Road in Peachland, B.C.

Police say a white Ford Explorer was travelling northbound on the highway when it suddenly left the road and rolled over into the lake.

"All three occupants, who managed to escape the vehicle with relatively minor non-life threatening injuries, were transported to hospital for further medical assessment," said Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey.

In a statement, O'Donaghey said early indicators suggest that road conditions, driver error and potentially alcohol were contributing factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 with any information.