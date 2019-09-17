3 dogs found dead in ditch with apparent gunshot wounds: B.C. SPCA
Society says dogs appear to have been well cared for
The B.C. SPCA is asking the public for information following the discovery of three dead dogs apparently shot to death and found in a ditch in Prince George, B.C., on Monday.
The dogs were found near the intersection of Damms Road and Willow Cale Road, according to a statement on Tuesday.
Society officers recovered the bodies of a black, male French bulldog, a fawn-coloured female pug, and a black and tan female miniature pinscher. All three dogs appear to have died from gunshot wounds to the head.
Teresa Cook, the B.C. SPCA's regional manager of cruelty investigations, said all three dogs appeared to have been well cared for.
"It is confusing that they would have been killed in such as disturbing manner," she said.
The SPCA has sent the bodies for forensic pathology to confirm the cause of the deaths.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the B.C. SPCA's provincial call centre at 1-855-622-7722.
