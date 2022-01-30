3 people dead, 2 injured after Vancouver house fire
A house fire in East Vancouver Sunday morning left three people dead and two people injured.
Fire broke out at house near East 41st Avenue and Earles Street
Three people are dead and two people were taken to hospital with injuries after a house fire in East Vancouver Sunday morning, according to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services.
The fire department said roughly 40 firefighters and other emergency responders tackled the blaze at East 41st Avenue and Earles Street.
"Basically, the fire was presenting from every window from the house," said assistant chief of operations Brian Bertuzzi.
Bertuzzi said the two injured people are in hospital.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services is investigating the fatal blaze, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Bertuzzi said the intersection at East 41st Avenue and Earles Street will remain closed for most of the day.
