Victims of B.C. highway crash identified as parents and their newborn baby

Family members have identified the three people killed in a highway crash in Castlegar, B.C., this week as two young parents and their newborn baby.

A joint statement released on Wednesday said Habib Moonflower, 26, Ashley Mullaney, 25, and Vincent Moonflower-Mullaney, just eight days old, all died near the remote community of Thrums on Monday.

The couple's two-year-old daughter, Meadow, survived the crash and was taken to hospital.

"To say we are devastated, heartbroken and destroyed is an understatement," read a statement from Kim Mullaney, Ashley's mother.

The family was travelling in a car on Highway 3A when their vehicle collided with a pickup truck around 4 p.m. PT.

RCMP said the initial investigation suggested the car made a U-turn into the truck's path.

Meadow is expected to survive, but now faces life without her parents and baby brother.

"We all love this little girl so much and will do everything to make sure she grows up knowing how much she was loved by her parents and how much she will always be loved by her whole family," wrote Mullaney.

Meadow Moonflower is pictured with Vincent, her newborn baby brother, in an undated photo. Moonflower's brother and parents were killed in a crash on Highway 3A on Monday. (Family photo)

Mullaney described Ashley, her youngest child, as "a blessing" to their family.

"She was the best mom I've ever known and she truly lived for her sweet babies. She was compassionate and understanding and she has been my rock for years ... I would give anything to hear her call me mom just one more time," the statement read.

"Habib was my son-in-law and I can't say enough good things about him," Mullaney added. "He was such a good dad and kept my daughter and granddaughter laughing."

She ended the statement with words for her newborn grandson.

"I only got to hold you five times in the eight short days of your life but you were loved and so precious to me. I was excited to watch you learn and grow into a big boy, but your time with us was cut way too short."

Vincent Moonflower-Mullaney was eight days old when he and his parents were killed in a crash on Highway 3A on Jan. 16. (Family photo)

Moonflower's parents said they were shattered.

"While I truly feel the miracle of grace of having cuppy still with us," wrote Katia and Lorne Giesler, referring to their surviving granddaughter, "I cannot comprehend the loss of my son, my daughter-in-law and my grandson."

"I love you so much."

RCMP said Moonflower was driving and Ashley Mullaney was in the passenger seat of the car. Officers said it will be difficult, if not impossible, to determine why the car might have made a U-turn.

Mounties are investigating whether any additional factors led to the crash, but said officers "don't have information to suggest that drugs or alcohol or speed" played a role.

The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who might have more information is asked to contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.