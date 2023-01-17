RCMP are investigating after a crash near Castlegar, B.C., killed three people on Monday, including a baby who was just days old.

A car and a pickup truck collided on Highway 3A near the community of Thrums just before 4 p.m. PT, according to RCMP.

Police said three people in the car were killed: a man, 26, a woman, 25, and an eight-day-old baby.

A two-year-old child who was also in the car was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

"The preliminary investigation suggests the driver of the passenger car manoeuvred their vehicle in a way consistent with a U-turn into the path of the pickup truck," read the statement from RCMP.

"The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP."

The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries at the scene, police said.