Infant among 3 people killed in crash on B.C.'s Highway 5

Two adults and an infant are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on B.C.'s Highway 5 on Thursday.

RCMP said officers were called to the scene near Vinsulla, B.C., about 30 kilometres north of Kamloops, just before 11 a.m.

A statement said three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi-trailer.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said it's not yet clear what caused the collision.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions as RCMP investigate. Drivers have been told to expect "lengthy delays."