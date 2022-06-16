Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Infant among 3 people killed in crash on B.C.'s Highway 5

Two adults and an infant are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on B.C.'s Highway 5 on Thursday.

RCMP investigating cause of crash north of Kamloops

CBC News ·
RCMP say three people are dead after a crash on Highway 5 near Kamloops, B.C., on Thursday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Two adults and an infant are dead after a multi-vehicle crash on B.C.'s Highway 5 on Thursday.

RCMP said officers were called to the scene near Vinsulla, B.C., about 30 kilometres north of Kamloops, just before 11 a.m.

A statement said three vehicles were involved in the crash, including a semi-trailer.

Sgt. Chris Manseau said it's not yet clear what caused the collision.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions as RCMP investigate. Drivers have been told to expect "lengthy delays."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

now