RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., have arrested and charged three people in connection with what police are calling a "violent crime binge."

In the second week of September, RCMP say two people were abducted and assaulted over the course of five days.

On Sept. 15, police were told of the abduction and assault of one person. But then it was clear a second person had also been assaulted and threatened, according to the RCMP statement released Friday.

On the morning of Sept. 17, emergency response teams executed a search warrant on a home in the 9400-block of Robson Street in Chilliwack. Officers found two people in the home and took them into custody in connection with the alleged abduction and assaults. A third person was arrested the next day.

Violent crime binge

Jeffery Brian Aubie, 44, and Chelsey Rae Loranger, 26, both from Chilliwack, are facing charges including forcible confinement and assault with a weapon, while Aubie faces additional charges of kidnapping and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

The third suspect, Josh Alex Herrling, 33, also from Chilliwack, is charged with assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Aubie and Herrling remain in custody and are expected in Chilliwack Provincial Court in October.

Loranger was released from custody pending a court date in October.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.