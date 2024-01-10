RCMP investigating threat warning Liberal MP 'he will get what's coming to him,' court documents show

The RCMP's national security enforcement team is investigating threats allegedly posted online by a former army reservist against a rookie Liberal member of Parliament.

According to court documents obtained by CBC, investigators were alerted last spring to a video posted on Facebook that appeared to show a man shooting a rifle into a photograph of Wilson Miao before stating that the MP for Richmond Centre was going to "get what is coming to him."

After obtaining a search warrant for the 29-year-old suspect's home in Richmond, B.C., which borders Vancouver to the south, police seized more than a dozen firearms. A spokesperson for the RCMP confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.

CBC is not naming the suspect as he has not been charged criminally.

In a statement, Miao's office acknowledged the investigation but refused to provide further comment or detail.

"Our primary focus is on co-operating fully with law enforcement to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry," Miao's chief of staff, Alfred Lai, wrote in an email to CBC News.

"The safety and well-being of our constituents remain a top priority, and we appreciate the community's patience and understanding during this process."

'Fired a single shot at the sign at close range'

Miao was elected in 2021 after defeating a Conservative incumbent in the federal election by just 772 votes.

He made headlines in the months after as opponents claimed he and another newly elected MP benefited from the influence of pro-China activists — allegations Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino rejected as baseless.

According to the information sworn to obtain the search warrant, an acquaintance of the suspect approached the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) on May 15, 2023, after seeing a disturbing video posted on the man's Facebook page.

The VPD contacted the RCMP's integrated national security enforcement team — the group tasked with tracking, deterring, disrupting and preventing criminal activity by people who pose threats to Canada's security.

The RCMP's integrated national security enforcement team was alerted to a threat against MP Wilson Miao last May after a member of the public alerted police to a disturbing Facebook post, according to information sworn to obtain a search a warrant. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The application to obtain the search warrant says the video began with two screenshots of news articles speaking about "an unusual drop in votes in ridings of concern for Chinese interference."

"The third part was a video of an Asian male ... wearing black sunglasses and a beige face covering holding what appeared to be a shotgun somewhere in the wilderness," the search warrant reads.

The suspect "has a paper sign with MP Miao's name and picture on it and stated 'this is a Communist agent, he will get what's coming to him, Mashallah.' After placing the sign on the ground, [he] then racked the shotgun and fired a single shot at the sign at close range."

The RCMP officer who swore the information to obtain the search warrant noted that the video appeared to have been filmed by another person.

"Both [the suspect] and the other unknown person recording began repeatedly stating 'Allahu akbar," the search warrant reads.

"Allahu akbar" is a common Arabic expression that translates to "God is greatest."

The officer who applied for the search warrant wrote that he was aware "from my experiences as a national security investigator that 'Allahu akbar' is often a phrase uttered by Islamic extremists prior to committing violent and terrorist acts."

'6 or 7 other non-restricted long guns'

The search warrant says Miao was made aware of the threat immediately.

"Miao was explained in brief the nature of threat and that it involved a firearm," the warrant says.

"MP Miao wanted to know if his family was safe and explained that he requested some measure in place to heighten his security."

According to the search warrant, the suspect left the Canadian Forces Reserves in 2019. He had a valid firearms possession and acquisition licence but did not have any registered firearms.

The suspect presented himself at the Richmond RCMP detachment on May 17 after investigators attended his home only to find out that he was at work.

According to the search warrant, the suspect was arrested and "admitted that it was him in the Facebook story." He also stated that "he had six or seven other non-restricted long guns in his bedroom, which were not secured in a safe and were located next to his bed."

After obtaining the search warrant, police seized an air soft gun as well as 12 rifles and an assortment of ammunition from the man's residence.

RCMP refused requests to comment on the investigation.

According to the warrant, investigators are considering charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and using a firearm in the commission of an offence against the suspect.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.