A man has been handed an 18-month conditional sentence after what police described as a string of "threatening, harassing, indecent" phone and video calls to women across B.C.

Last July, Joel Perry was charged with 70 offences in relation to a string of calls between November 2017 and April 2018, according to a statement from Surrey RCMP.

While Perry targeted women throughout the province, the majority of incidents occurred in the Lower Mainland, police said.

"These incidents were very disturbing for the victims, many of whom were traumatized and felt unsafe in their own homes," Staff Sgt. Kirk Duncan of the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit said after Perry's arrest.

Perry, from Qualicum Beach, was first arrested last May following what officers described as a "complex and technical investigation."

The terms of Perry's sentence include a curfew for the first nine months, according to the B.C. Prosecution Service, along with internet and cellphone restrictions and orders not to contact his victims.

The conditional sentence will be followed by three years of probation, prosecutors added.